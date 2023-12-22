Lipscomb’s Tyrese Spicer No. 1 Overall Pick in the MLS Draft

NASHVILLE — Lipscomb Men’s Soccer’s Tyrese Spicer was picked Number one overall in the 2024 MLS Super Draft by Toronto FC on Tuesday afternoon.

Spicer was named a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist. Spicer was the ASUN Player of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches First Team All-Region honoree this season and was All-ASUN for the third time in his career. Spicer led the ASUN with 14 goals and added three assists for an ASUN-leading 31 points. He also led the nation in goals per game, was top-10 in the nation in total goals, total points (29) and points per game (2.23).

Sitting at the top of the ASUN in several categories, Spicer was first in the ASUN in goals, points, shots on goal, goals per game, points per game and game-winning goals. Of his 13 goals, six of them and one assist came in ASUN play for 13 points. There was a stretch during the season that he scored in 10-straight matches. The Trinidad and Tobago native contributed to 16 of Lipscomb’s goals on the season, the 4th-best scoring offense in the country and has a point in every match he has played in but one. Twice he scored multiple goals in a match. Spicer was named to the MAC Hermann Watch List, was a Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week honoree and a TSWA Player of the Week selection.

Source: Lipscomb

