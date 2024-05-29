Lipscomb’s Tyler Murray Elevated To Associate Head Coach

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Basketball Head Coach Lennie Acuff announced the promotion of Tyler Murray to Associate Head Coach on Tuesday. Murray has been with Lipscomb Men’s Basketball as Assistant Coach since the 2019-20 season.

“Tyler has been tremendous since the day he arrived at Lipscomb,” said Acuff. “He has been impactful in so many ways throughout our program. He is a tireless worker, has a great basketball mind and has done a fantastic job of spearheading our recruiting efforts. Coach Murray simply has the ability to get things done! We are all so fortunate that Tyler, Jessica, Carson, Carter and Camden are such a huge part of the Lipscomb community and Bison basketball!”

During his time with the Bisons, Murray has helped coach Lipscomb to three winning seasons, including back-to-back 20-win seasons. During his tenure, the Bisons have made the ASUN Tournament in each season, including three semifinal appearances and an ASUN Championship appearance during the 2019-20 season.

Prior to his time at Lipscomb, Murray had assistant coaching stops at Furman and Charleston Southern and was the Head Coach at NCAA Division II Shorter University for two seasons.

Murray played his collegiate basketball at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia, one of the winningest Division III programs in the country.

Source: Lipscomb

