Lipscomb rallies past Dayton 9-6 on Miles' three-run double

February 15, 2026 — Lipscomb defeated Dayton 9-6 at Ken Dugan Field in Nashville behind Hutson Miles’ bases-clearing double in the eighth inning. The Bisons improved to 2-1 while the Flyers dropped to 1-2.
Early scoring
Dayton posted four runs in the second on a two-RBI fielder’s choice by Danny MacDougall and RBI singles from Dyrenson Wouters and Jason Bello. Lipscomb matched with two in the first on a Cam Pruitt RBI triple and Keaton Mahan RBI single, then tied it at 4-4 in the second on a Cole Pippenger RBI double and a Miles RBI single.
Middle innings
Bobby Stang’s two-run homer in the fifth put Dayton ahead 6-4. Aaron Stelogeannis drove in a run with a double in the fifth and tied the game at 6-6 with a solo homer in the seventh.
Top performers
|Player
|Team
|Stats
|Hutson Miles (CF)
|Lipscomb
|3-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI
|Aaron Stelogeannis (RF)
|Lipscomb
|2-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
|Bobby Stang (1B)
|Dayton
|2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI
|Danny MacDougall (2B)
|Dayton
|2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
|Brock Puckett (W, 1-0)
|Lipscomb
|1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K
|Jon Whiteside (L, 0-1)
|Dayton
|5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 5 K
Eighth-inning rally
Walks to Mahan, Kai Holm, and Brady Miller loaded the bases in the eighth. Miles doubled to center, scoring all three for the 9-6 lead. Brock Puckett earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings. Whiteside took the loss.
