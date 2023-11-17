Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Comes Up Short Against Indiana In NCAA Tournament

From the opening whistle, Indiana was aggressive and had an early shot that went just wide in the 4′ minute.

The Bisons ultimately fell 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament to end its season 10-4-4 with its third-consecutive ASUN Championship Title.

Final Score – Lipscomb: 1, Indiana: 2

Location – Bloomington, Ind. (Bill Armstrong Stadium)

Records – Lipscomb: 10-3-4, Indiana: 13-4-4

SCORING SUMMARY

32′ – Indiana: Collins Oduro

74′ – Maouloune Goumballe

84′ – Tyrese Spicer

HERD NOTES

Lipscomb had 11 shots on the night and directed five on goal.

Gough made four saves on the night.

Spicer scored his 14th goal of the season, extending his single-season record.