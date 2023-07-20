Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Schedule

NASHVILLE 7-14-2023 – Lipscomb Men’s Soccer head coach Charles Morrow announced the 2023 schedule on Friday. The schedule includes four 2022 NCAA Tournament teams and 10 chances to catch the Bisons at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex.

The Purple and Gold will start the season at Lipscomb Soccer Complex with exhibition matches against Louisville (Aug. 12) and Auburn Montgomery (Aug. 19) and will continue with the regular season opener against FAU on Aug. 24. The Bisons will continue its opening home slate with a rematch against Saint Louis on Aug. 29. The squad will hit the road for a pair of matches against soccer powerhouses Charlotte (Sep. 3) and Kentucky (Sep. 8) before returning home for a non-conference match against Memphis (Sep. 12). Other non-conference games include tilts at Georgia State (Sep. 26) and Mercer (Oct. 17) and the annual Battle of the Boulevard against Belmont on Oct. 10 at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex.

The Bisons open its ASUN slate against Queens on Sep. 16. Other home ASUN matches include a rematch of the 2022 ASUN Tournament Final against Central Arkansas (Sep. 30), FGCU (Oct. 14) and Jacksonville (Oct. 28). Lipscomb will play on the road in conference play at Bellarmine (Sep. 23), North Florida (Oct. 7) and Stetson (Oct. 21).

The ASUN Tournament is slated for Nov. 4-11 at campus sites. Lipscomb will look to win the ASUN Regular Season and ASUN Tournament for the third-consecutive season. The Bisons are coming off an historic season in which it spent the entire season ranked in the Top 25 and rose as high as the No. 9 National Seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Source: Lipscomb Athletics

MORE SPORTS NEWS