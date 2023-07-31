Lipscomb Men’s Soccer Announces 2023 Recruiting Class

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Soccer and head coach Charles Morrow announced the 2023 recruiting class Friday, adding 14 newcomers to the squad.

The class will bolster a roster of 17 returners, including returning ASUN All-Conference selections Tyrese Spicer , Hayes Wood , Malachi Jones and Nick Dang .

“We are excited to welcome this talented class in to bolster an already skilled side,” said Morrow. “With the addition of this class, we should be on track to have another great season.”

The new talent hails from six states and four countries and includes four transfers and 10 freshmen.

Meet the Newcomers:

GEORGE MACREADY | D | CHESTER, CHESHIRE, ENGLAND | UNIVERSITY OF CHESTER

Graduate Transfer from the University of Chester

Won the U19 National League Alliance Cup

Prepped with Gresford Athletic in the Welsh 2nd tier

SHEWIT WORTON | MF | FRANKLIN, TENN. | GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

State Champion with Grace Christian Academy

National Champion with Tennessee Soccer Club

Played with the Atlanta United Academy

Played with Malachi and Levi Jones at Grace Christian Academy

AIDAN STRICKLER | GK | SEATTLE, WASH. | FEDERAL WAY HIGH SCHOOL

Led the state of Washington in saves

ECNL First-Team All-Conference

Played for the Pacific Northwest Soccer Club

JEREMY SIAU | D | GRANITE BAY, CALIF. | GRANITE BAY HIGH SCHOOL

Played for Sacramento United of MLS Next and won the 2022 Surf Cup

Two-time First Team All-League selection

Led Granite Bay High School to first state semifinal appearance in school history in 2022

2022 All-Metro selection

Named Team and Defensive MVP at Granite Bay

TRISTAN MONROE | D | SAN DIEGO, CALIF. | CALIFORNIA STATE OF SAN MARCOS

Transfer from California State of San Marcos where he started in 27 games and played in 34 over two seasons with two goals and two assists.

Played centerback for San Diego Surf Academy from 2016-2020 where he was an ECNL National Semifinalist.

Won the Open Division League Championship with Poway High School.

Played in the 2018 MIC Cup in Spain with USA Soccer Stars.

YUUSHIN NAKAGAWA | D | TORRANCE, CALIF. | NORTH HIGH SCHOOL

Played for the LAFC Academy

JUAN CARLOS RODRIGUEZ FERNANDEZ | GK | ANTAS, ALMERIA, SPAIN | I.E.S. BAHIA DE ALMERIA

2022 Youth King’s Cup Runner-Up.

2022 Youth National League Champion.

Member of the U14 and U16 Provincial Teams.

Member of the U14 and U16 Andalusian Teams.

Played club for UD Almeria.

ROEN DAVIS | MF | NASSAU, BAHAMAS | THE WEBB SCHOOL

Played for the Nashville United Soccer Academy

All-District and All-Region selection at The Webb School

Plays for the Bahamas National Team

COOPER KIERAN | MF/D | VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. | UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Generation Adidas Real Madrid Selection

Two-time Virginia Gatorade State Player of the Year nominee

2021 C-USA Tournament Champion at Kentucky

2022 Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference Tournament Champion at Kentucky

Two NCAA Sweet Sixteen appearances with Kentucky

Played with Beach FC and for Floyd E. Kellam High School

TONY LOMBARDI | D | FREDERICK, MD. | TUSCARORA HIGH SCHOOL

Four-year starter and three-year captain at Tuscarora High School

2022 State Champion with Tuscarora

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year

Two-time All-Region selection

Two-time Maryland All State Selection

2020-21 ECNL Boys Northeast Conference Champion with Pipeline ECNL

CALEB DAVIS | MF/D | REDONDO BEACH, CALIF. | REDONDO UNION

2021-22 North American Cup ECNL Champion with Pateadores Academy

2022 ECNL Boys National Training Camp Invite

ECNL First Team All-Conference Selection

First Team All-CIF and First Team All-Bay League with Redondo

TYLER STINNETT | MF | LOUISVILLE, KY. | BALLARD HIGH SCHOOL

2022 All-State Selection

2022 ECNL Great Ohio Valley Champion with Louisville City Academy

2023 ECNL Ohio Valley Champion

2023 Dallas Cup Champion

IONNIS KATSIAMIS | D | NICOSIA, CYPRUS | PASCAL

U17 & U19 Euro Qualifiers participant

U16, U17 & U19 Champion with APOEL Academy

WILLIAM BRYAN | F | HOPKINSVILLE, KY. | MARYVILLE COLLEGE

Played club soccer with Nashville United Soccer Academy

2022 Third-Team Academic All-American

Collegiate Conference of the South 2022 Rookie of the Year

2022 All-Conference First-Team

2022 All-Region Third Team

Played for University Heights Academy High School and scored a program record 40 goals his senior season

Led Kentucky in total scoring (40 goals, 13 assists) his senior season

Compiled 108 goals and 47 assists in high school

Source: Lipscomb Sports

