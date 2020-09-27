Lipscomb Elementary Named National Blue Ribbon School

Lipscomb Elementary School is among this year’s National Blue Ribbon School Award winners. The U.S. Department of Education made the announcement September 24.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on either high performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The program sets a standard of excellence for all schools aiming for the highest level of achievement.

“This is an incredible achievement for Lipscomb Elementary,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “I can remember when one of the schools I attended received a National Blue Ribbon Award over three decades ago. This will be a tremendous source of pride for the Lipscomb community that will stay with them forever.”

Principal Michelle Contich calls the award a total team effort.

“We are so proud of our staff and our students,” said Contich. “The entire Lipscomb community helped us earn this prestigious honor. We look forward to celebrating this award together.”

The school will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony that will take place November 12 and 13. This is the thirteenth time a school in the district has been named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Grassland Middle was named a National Blue Ribbon School in 2004; Brentwood Middle received the award in 2006; Page High won the award in 2011; Hillsboro, Kenrose and Trinity received the award in 2014; Clovercroft and Ravenwood won the award in 2015; Brentwood Middle and Walnut Grove received the award in 2016; Scales Elementary won the award in 2018; and Crockett Elementary won the award in 2019.