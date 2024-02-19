Lipscomb Baseball Drops Saturday Contest Versus Ohio

NASHVILLE – February 17, 2024 – Lipscomb Baseball lost the second game of the three-game series against Ohio (2-0) on Saturday at Ken Dugan Field. The Bobcats struck first and never trailed in their 8-2 series-clinching win.

POSTGAME NOTES

Noah Boughton and Jesus Pacheco , two newcomers, led the Bisons with two hits each. Trace Willhoite also had two knocks Saturday afternoon.

and , two newcomers, led the Bisons with two hits each. also had two knocks Saturday afternoon. Jake Poindexter (0-1) was credited for the loss for Lipscomb, while Zach Weber (1-0) earned the win for Ohio.

(0-1) was credited for the loss for Lipscomb, while Zach Weber (1-0) earned the win for Ohio. The Bobcats outhit the Bisons 12-10. Lipscomb had two errors Saturday compared to none for Ohio.

Today’s result marks the first series loss for Lipscomb since non-conference play a season ago in the Bisons series loss to Mississippi State in Starkville.

The result also marks the programs first opening weekend series loss since 2014.

Source: Lipscomb Sports

