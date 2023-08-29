Pilgrimage Music Festival 2023 Lineup Schedule Announced

With a little less than a month until the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, the countdown is on. The Music festival takes place on September 23 & 24 in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road). The highly anticipated star-studded lineup schedule was revealed today (8/29). The schedule release follows the recent announcement of Pilgrimage festival’s new kids’ area, Franklin Fun Farm, as well as the deliciously versatile food and beverage vendor lineup.

Spotlighted as a “bucket list” music festival by Garden & Gun, and with nods of approval from the likes of PEOPLE, CMT, Nashville Scene and The Tennessean the two-day action-packed festival will feature performances from must-see acts such as Saturday headliners The Lumineers and The Black Crowes, while Zach Bryan and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats headline for Sunday night.

2023 PILGRIMAGE MUSIC & CULTURAL FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

*Schedules for each stage are subject to change

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Tash Neal

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Hailey Whitters

3:50 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

5:50 p.m. – 7:05 p.m. – The Head And The Heart

8:15 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – The Lumineers

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Peter One

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Boy Named Banjo

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – James Bay

4:50 p.m. – 5:50 p.m. – Yola

6:55 p.m. – 8:10 p.m. – The Black Crowes

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:05 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Michael Rix

1:00 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – Hippies and Cowboys

1:55 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – People on the Porch

3:10 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – The Watson Twins

4:30 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. – Bones Owens

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Mike Farris

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Bubble Party!

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Beyond Wings Aerialists & Hula Hoop Dancers

6:00 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Midnight Sun Stage

1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Madeline Edwards

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – The War and Treaty

3:45 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Luke Grimes

5:00 p.m. – Tommy Jackson’s Rocky Top Revue

5:40 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. – Ashley McBryde

8:00 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – Zach Bryan

Gold Record Road Stage

12:30 p.m. – 1:10 p.m. – Tigirlily Gold

1:40 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Patrick Droney

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Ian Munsick

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Margo Price

6:30 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Americana Music Triangle Experience

12:10 p.m. – 12:35 p.m. – Shain Shapiro

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Down Home Church

2:05 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Troubadour Blue

3:10 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. – Owensboro Bluegrass Band

4:35 p.m. – 5:35 p.m. – Tommy Prine

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Charlie Worsham

Franklin Fun Farm Performance Tent

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Bach 2 Rock Youth Bands + DJs

2:00 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m – Colorful Hats Juggling & Balancing Act

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Magic Show!

5:00 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. – Story Time w/ Williamson County Library

Now celebrating its ninth year, festival headliners for 2023 include The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and many more.

Children under the age of seven are free with an adult GA ticket holder. Tickets and parking passes are currently on sale at PilgrimageFestival.com, including two-day GA, two-day VIP, and single-day GA with single-day VIP tickets sold out.