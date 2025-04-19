Lineup Announced for Centennial Park’s 2025 Musicians Corner Concert Series

Centennial Park Conservancy announced Musicians Corner, Nashville’s free concert series, is returning this spring for its 16th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 16. The multi-genre series will showcase a variety of performers at 11 concerts over the course of five weeks. Musicians Corner will take place every Friday from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. from May 16 to June 14, with a special Sunday performance over Memorial Day Weekend (May 25).

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community back to Centennial Park for another season of Musicians Corner,” said Justin Branam, Executive Producer of Musicians Corner. “For over 15 years, Musicians Corner has remained a free, family-friendly event that celebrates Nashville’s vibrant and eclectic music scene. It’s an honor to provide a platform that not only showcases legendary and up-and-coming talent but also supports local artists with meaningful paid performance opportunities. Whether you’re coming to see a favorite band or hoping to discover a new sound, Musicians Corner is the perfect way to spend a weekend in the park with friends and family.”

Musicians Corner’s spring lineup will feature multi-genre performances from artists including Valerie June, Noah Gundersen & His Band, Cut Worms, and the Nashville Symphony. The 2025 Spring Series kicks off on May 16 and May 17 with performances from SUSTO Stringband, Jonny Fritz featuring Joshua Hedley, LadyCouch, and more.

The spring series also includes the return of Musicians Corner’s three-day Memorial Day Weekend with performances Friday, May 23 from 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday, May 24 from 12 – 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 25 from 12 – 6 p.m. The special event is made possible with support from the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, and will feature performances by Brittney Spencer, Sixpence None The Richer, North Mississippi Allstars, and more.

More artists are slated to be announced later this month, including the Lightning 100 Stage lineup which will feature 24 local emerging artists of varying genres. In addition to live music, each event will also feature artisan vendors, craft beer, wine, and cocktails, a variety of local food trucks, Kidsville activities, and featured community partners.

Musicians Corner will also return August 29th for its annual Fall Series with events each Friday evening through September 26th, including the return of FREE FEST, in partnership with Lightning 100, over Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) and a special event in conjunction with AMERICANAFEST on Friday, September 12.

MUSICIANS CORNER SPRING ARTIST LINEUP

FRIDAY, MAY 16

Jonny Fritz featuring Joshua Hedley • LadyCouch • Autumn Nicholas • Joelton Mayfield • Ava Swan

SATURDAY, MAY 17

SUSTO Stringband • Sugadaisy • Riley Whittaker • chesle • Teddy at Night

FRIDAY, MAY 23 – Memorial Day Weekend

Brittney Spencer • Lamont Landers • Alicia Blue • Styrofoam Winos • Maya Manuela

SATURDAY, MAY 24 – Memorial Day Weekend

Sixpence None The Richer • Josh Rouse • chrysalis • Rico Del Oro • The Erly

SUNDAY, MAY 25 – Memorial Day Weekend

North Mississippi Allstars • TBA • Karina Daza • Tabitha Meeks • Camille Parker

FRIDAY, MAY 30

The Arcadian Wild • Striking Matches • Laney Jones & The Spirits • Pomegranate • Kadmon Love

SATURDAY, MAY 31

Cut Worms • Eric Slick • Abigail Rose • Taylor Noelle • Love Montage

FRIDAY, JUNE 6

Nashville Symphony • Gabe Lee • Abigail Osborn • BAERD • Carmen Dianne

SATURDAY, JUNE 7

Valerie June • Kenny Sharp • The Sewing Club • BEAN. • Amber Ais

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Noah Gundersen & His Band • Matthew Perryman Jones • The Band Light • Isadora Petra Hothead Wave

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

(TBA) • Eddie 9V • Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears • Ping Rose • Safari Room

