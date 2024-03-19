Lindsey Stirling Sets North American Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Donna Vissman
photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling announced a North American tour stopping at FirstBank Amphitheater on August 6th.

The tour will stop in 40 cities across the U.S. in support of her forthcoming album Duality, which will be released on June 14th.

VIP presale begins Tuesday, March 19th, at 10:00 AM local time. CITI Cardmember presale begins Tuesday, March 19th, at 10:00 AM local time. Artist presale begins Tuesday, March 19th, at 12:00 PM local time. Local presale begins Thursday, March 21st, at 10:00 AM local time. Public presale begins Friday, March 22nd, at 10:00 AM local time. Find tickets here.

Several VIP experiences will be available, including a Meet & Greet and intimate Q&A with Lindsey plus access to the Duality Pre-Show Experience complete with interactive photo opportunities, a gallery curated by Lindsey Stirling, and refreshments. All VIP packages include a reserved seat and exclusive merchandise. Learn more at LindseyStirlingVIP.com.

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
