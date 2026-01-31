Lindsey Stirling Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Lindsey Stirling, the trailblazing multi-platinum electronic violinist, dancer, and aerialist, announces her new Duality Untamed Tour 2026 with special guest PVRIS, a 32-date North American run launching in Richmond, Virginia. The tour will bring Stirling’s genre-defying live show to Nashville on Wednesday, July 22, at Ascend Amphitheater . Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning Tuesday, January 27, with public onsale starting Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 am local. Please visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for more information on tickets and VIP sales.

Lindsey Stirling is an artist who stylishly blends sonics with visuals. From her arresting mixture of pop, classical, and electronica, to her meticulous attention to impactful, thematic albums and videos. Artistically, she defies categorization. You can easily find her studio efforts at the top of Billboard’s Top Dance Electronic Album chart, Classical Albums chart, and the all-genre Billboard 200 list. She is the rare artist, especially in the new millennium, to have amassed instrumental AC radio hits.

The tour is named after Stirling’s most recent studio album, Duality, another experimental opus that embraces Stirling’s indie music spirit, and features guests such as Royal & the Serpent and Walk Off the Earth. Stirling makes brilliant use of Duality’s extravagant soundscape by exploring intricate questions of intuition and truth. “Eye Of The Untold Her” was used in Suni Lee’s gold & bronze medal-winning floor routines during the Paris Summer Olympics.

Stirling stays on the pulse of social media as well, amassing 14.3+ million subscribers and over three billion views on YouTube. She also has over 5.2M followers on Tik Tok, and 4.2M+ on Instagram. It’s no wonder that Forbes placed her at #4 on its 2015 World’s Top-Earning YouTube Stars list. In a career spanning more than a decade, Stirling has sold more than 1 million headlining concert tickets.

