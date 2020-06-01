



The Williamson County Health Department is providing free drive-through COVID-19 testing and mask distribution at the Williamson County Agricultural Center, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While some families and groups must carpool to the testing site for logistical reasons, the department would like to recommend that groups limit carpooling to the testing site whenever possible.

“It is best not to carpool to the COVID-19 testing site with anyone other than whom you have been self-isolating with or have been in close contact with over the past few weeks,” says Cathy Montgomery, Williamson County Health Department Director. “We have seen an increase in large carpool caravans at the testing site which can defeat the social distancing practices that we have been promoting.”

The CDC states that physical distancing includes staying at least 6 feet from other people, not gathering in groups, and staying out of crowded places. They also state since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you—or they—have no symptoms.

Tennessee Department of Health is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional local information at www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus.



