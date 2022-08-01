Limited Waiver for Student Loan Forgiveness Ends October 31

From Federal Trade Commission

Do you have federal student loans? Have you worked in public service (for a government agency, the military, or a non-profit organization)? If so, find out whether you’re eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Limited Waiver, which expires on October 31, 2022. Thousands of federal student loan borrowers have used the waiver to get closer to total loan forgiveness.

The PSLF waiver might work for you if you have:

Federal Direct Loans — or can consolidate other types of federal student loans like FFEL or Perkins into a Direct Loan by October 31, and

Work history with qualifying public service employers.

For a limited time, the waiver gives you credit for repayment periods that previously wouldn’t have counted — times when you didn’t make a payment, didn’t make it on time, didn’t pay the full amount due, or weren’t on a qualifying repayment plan.

With the average borrower getting a year’s worth of credit with the waiver, now’s the time find out if the PSLF waiver could work for you. Before October 31, 2022:

Log into your Federal Student Aid account. Use your Federal Student Aid ID to access Studentaid.gov and complete the PSLF Limited Waiver requirements.

Submit the PSLF form. Use the PSLF Help Tool to verify current and past employment that you want credit for and submit the PSLF form.

Confirm (or consolidate into) Direct Loans. The waiver only applies to Direct Loans, so consolidate your existing federal loans by October 31, 2022. It’s free through studentaid.gov. Unsure what types of loans you have? View your FSA Aid Summary.

Always contact Federal Student Aid or your loan servicer with questions about loan repayment. And if a company says they can help you sign up for PSLF or any student loan forgiveness program for an advanced fee, it’s a scam! Report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.