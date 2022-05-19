Lilly Hiatt Headlines the Last Live Music Show at Nashville’s Notable Mercy Lounge

It’s the last day of live music at The Mercy Lounge complex in Nashville.

After 20 years on Cannery Row in Nashville, The Mercy Lounge complex will close, the venue announced last September.

The Mercy Lounge complex includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom. All are housed in a historic building, Cannery, which dates back to 1883. The venue stated last September that the venues will be relocated in a new (to-be-determined) location.

Thursday, May 19, is the final show featuring Lilly Hiatt at the Mercy Lounge (1 Cannery Row) at 8pm. Lilly is a Nashville native and the daughter of Americana artist John Hiatt. She has been playing music since she was 12-years-old. Buy tickets here.