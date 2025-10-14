Light the World Giving Machine to Return to Downtown Franklin This Holiday Season

The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular vending machine that serves our neighbors in need, returns to Downtown Franklin this December for another season of giving! The annual Christmastime initiative, which invites all to serve in small and simple ways, is a global phenomenon sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Giving Machine is a simple and memorable way to donate much-needed items to those in need, whether they live around the world or down the street. In the time it takes to swipe a credit card, anyone can donate clothing, food, hygiene products, school supplies, and even chickens through local and global non-profits.

The Giving Machine will be open to visitors daily on December 5 – 21, 2025 from 10:00am – 8:00pm in the lobby of 231 Public Square, Franklin, TN. Items in the machines range in price from $5 – $250, making donations accessible to all ages. A ribbon-cutting event will take place December 5 at 10:00am where government officials, nonprofits, media and the public are welcome to attend.

The local and international charities that will be featured are:

Feed America First – supplies food to area food pantries, shelters, etc with a focus on small towns, helping feed 40,000 families per month.

Gentry’s Educational Foundation – assists and prepares young people in our community for school, work and life through academic tutoring & mentorship

One Generation Away – rescues and distributes fresh, high-quality foods to individuals and families in need throughout Middle Tennessee

Soles4Souls – provides new shoes and clothing to people facing hardship—from survivors of natural disasters to those rebuilding their lives after homelessness or domestic violence

Youth Villages Nashville – provides help for children and young people who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems

Mentors International – lifts families around the world from poverty to self-reliance and prosperity through entrepreneurship and one-on-one mentoring

Water for Good – helps communities gain access to clean, safe water by providing training, expertise and financial support for water project construction

“The injunction to ‘love thy neighbor as thyself’ was not only evident in the teachings of Jesus Christ but was embodied in His service to, and sacrifice for, those around Him,” said Franklin Stake President James Steanson, local faith leader for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “As we enter this season where His influence comes into greater clarity, the Giving Machine brings this teaching to the forefront. I am grateful for the efforts of so many who have provided the citizens of our community- our neighbors, with the opportunity to follow and emulate the teachings of the Savior of the world.”

Chris Whitney, Founder and CEO of One Generation Away, is enthusiastic about this unique collaboration. “This is one of the coolest ideas I’ve ever heard of- an opportunity for people to give through a vending machine to serve the least of these in our community. We are so grateful to be in the machine this year.”

Since 2021, Middle Tennessee community members have donated more than $500,000 in the Franklin/Nashville Giving Machine for the featured charities. 100% of donations go directly to the charities; costs of the machine are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of their global Light the World initiative. The Giving Machine will appear in nearly 130 cities worldwide across five continents. Collectively, nearly US$50 million dollars have been donated through the Giving Machine worldwide since their launch in 2017.

