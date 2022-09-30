Light Hill Meats Opens Retail Butcher Store in Spring Hill

(SPRING HILL, TENN.) – Light Hill Meats is announcing the opening of its retail butcher store in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The store carries locally grown meats like beef, lamb, and pork, as well as offers a variety of other proteins like seafood, chicken, and exotics.

Beginning on pastures in Giles County, Tennessee, the beef available at the store is raised just over an hour away. Once the animals grow to the desired size, they are brought to the next part of the Light Hill Meats supply chain, which is the same-named, USDA-inspected processing facility in Lynnville. The beef is allowed to dry-age for two or three weeks and then is brought north to the Spring Hill store. Owner, Ben Neale, operates all three of these locations.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, people had trouble getting meat,” said Neale. “My wife and I, by owning cattle and the processing facility, were able to supply high-quality beef to customers who could not find it anywhere else. The success of that experience led us to want to do more and that now is the retail shop in Spring Hill.”

Situated along the back wall of the store is a massive dry-age cooler for beef products. Dry aging is a process that uses the meat’s natural enzymes, precise temperature, and passage of time to slowly tenderize the meat, which creates the perfect flavor. This is often a practice that major chain stores do not take the time to offer.

“I wanted to provide our neighbors with an honest background and story for their food. Knowing it myself helps us consistently provide a higher quality experience. We offer something they’ll never truly get at a major chain store,” said Neale. “We dry age our meat. Not many people know what a slow, and intricate process it is, but once they taste the difference, they never go back.”

Also, in the store there is a smoker, fresh meat cases, and coolers for frozen goods. All of these allow the store to offer products made fresh like sausage links, smoked snack sticks, and smoked bacon. Other products include locally sourced cheese, freshwater fish, and all-natural chicken.

“I wanted to bring the nostalgia and relationship of the local butcher together with new meat preferences for today’s family,” said Neale. “We offer the ability to order about any kind or cut of meat someone would want and that again is something they can’t request of a large chain store.”

Light Hill Meats officially opened on September 17, 2022, but will celebrate its grand opening with the help of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce on October 19, 2022. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Regular hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The store’s location is 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway Suites E & F in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

For updates, ordering, and product information, please visit www.lighthillmeats.com and follow on social media: @lighthillmeats.