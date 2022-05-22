Lifest Music Festival, Featuring Steven Curtis Chapman, Casting Crowns & More, Returns to Johnny Cash’s Farm This Summer

Lifest, one of today’s top festival promoters in positive family entertainment, announces the key lineup and more for the bourgeoning LIFEST MUSIC CITY 2022 at Storytellers Hideaway Farms in Bon Aqua, Tennessee July 28-30, 2022.

Tickets are currently on sale to the 3-day family-focused extravaganza featuring musical greats Casting Crowns, Skillet, Stephen Curtis Chapman, comedians, unique speakers/seminars focusing on building your faith and protecting your community. All proceeds benefit Dignity Revolution, a youth mental health and wellness program presented in schools across the United States. Life Promotions is based in Wisconsin and has produced the most successful Christian festival for years in Oshkosh and looks to build a unique and welcoming event to Middle Tennessee. For more information, please visit here.

Ticket prices for the 3-day event are on sale for $66 for adults,$33 for ages 8 to 15. Ticket prices will continue to raise up to the festival, with gate prices of $78 full event tickets for adults, $39 full event tickets for ages 8-15 and $36 one day ticket price for adults and $18 for youth 8-15.

Featuring five unique stages, patrons will have the opportunity to main stage headliners in the world Christian music, positive internationally renowned speakers, comedians, and local talent on the Nashville’s Big Back Yard stage. Activities include family hours, archery, blood drives, movies, crafts, inflatables and more. Additionally, some of Middle Tennessee’s top food trucks will provide unique and fresh menus.

Life Promotions President and Chief Visionary Officer Bob Lenz states, “We are honored to return to Middle Tennessee with Lifest Music City this year. Our inaugural festival in 2021 spread a swath of excitement for our team and the attendees that came from over 30 states and 3 countries to our base camp in Bon Aqua, Tennessee at the farm of the legendary Johnny Cash. Knowing that this land became a special part of his spiritual journey solidifies the location for this uniquely curated festival.”

The festival will benefit the Dignity Revolution to engage in saving lives of those who are suffering with mental health. Dignity Revolution has partnered with the Professional Educators of Tennessee and virtually trained Tennessee educators on the Dignity Revolution Curriculum in 2021. The training is on the Professional Educators website and is available for any of the members to watch. In October of 2021, Dignity Revolution presented Humphreys County Schools with $500 to be used for their school system flood relief efforts. They were also gifted two Dignity Revolution assemblies ($4500 value). In addition to their involvement with the Professional Educators of Tennessee, Dignity Revolution has also trained educators from over 15 schools in the Tennessee area.

Governor Lee commented on the event saying, “We’re excited to welcome Lifest Music City to Tennessee this July,” said Gov. Lee. “It’s an honor to welcome visitors from across the nation for an event that will showcase our state’s rich musical heritage, boost local tourism and support Middle Tennessee’s thriving economy.”

