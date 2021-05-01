Lifest Music City Event to Be Held at Farm Previously Owned by Johnny Cash

By
Press Release
-
Matthew West
photo from Lifest Music City

The Lifest Music City event, to be held July 29-31 in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, is attracting music fans from all over the country as well as Canada. People from over 20 states have purchased tickets to the family-friendly event which will be held at the legendary Hideaway Farm, previously owned by country music great Johnny Cash. Festival director John Dougherty says the response has been surprising.

“We knew this would be a great boost for the area,” says Dougherty, “but we didn’t anticipate the number of people that would come from as far away as Canada or Washington state. We are hoping this will be a great boost to all the service businesses in the Middle Tennessee area that have suffered greatly during the lockdowns.”

Headline acts are still being added but already include Michael W. Smith, Newsboys, Skillet, Matthew West, Lecrae, Sidewalk Prophets, Mandisa, and many others.

Lifest Music City will mark Hideaway Farm’s first music festival and will benefit Dignity Revolution, a movement supporting mental health and wellness which educates youth to overcome bullying and stand up for the value of every person.

“We are very excited to host this experience in middle Tennessee,” said Bob Lenz, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Life Promotions. “Lifest is a party with a purpose. The music is just a vehicle to bring inspiration and hope to people from all walks of life.”

Camping will be available for the duration of the festival, as well as food vendors, marketplace shops, and activities for children. From now until June 1, tickets for the 3-day event are on sale for $66 for adults, $33 for ages 8 to 15. For ticket information visit https://lifest.co m/music-city.

