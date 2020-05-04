Several libraries will roll out Library2Go (the library’s takeout service) on Monday, May 4. Participating libraries include the Main Library, Nolensville, College Grove, and Fairview Branches.

Each of the Williamson County branches will be tweaking this procedure to work within their different facilities. Please contact your local library for their hours and days.

Here’s how to use our Library2Go service* at the Main Library:

1. Call 615-595-1277 between 9:00am and 5:00pm to request up to 10 items per family or to pick up your item(s) currently being held on the hold shelf**.

2. Staff will find the items and check them out to you.

3. Staff will call you to let you know when your items are ready for pickup and to come to the Main Library in Franklin from 9-1 and 2-5, Monday to Saturday.

4. Upon your arrival in the parking lot, call to let us know the librarians you are at the library ready to pick up your items.

5. Staff will instruct you to come to the front door where your items will be on the “Library 2 Go Pick Up” table in a bag with your name on it.

6. Once the inside doors close behind the staff member, you may retrieve your items.

8. Return items go in the outside return book drop

*Your Library account must be in good standing with not more than $3 in fines and no overdues.

**Items on hold prior to the “safer at home” initiative are still on hold and may be picked up.

For your own safety, the library recommends wearing gloves when picking up your items. This service is “use at your own risk.” Library Staff wipe down the book covers when received and wear gloves as they handle materials but they have no method for cleaning pages.