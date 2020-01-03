On Wednesday, January 8, the Williamson County Library will host an event titled “Options & Resources for Alzheimer’s Caregivers”.

The event takes place at the Main Library (1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin) from 2pm – 3pm on Jan 8th.

The presenter is Lori Domer, the Executive Director at Morning Pointe Lantern in Franklin. Domer has 15 years of experience in senior living. She chose her field after walking with her grandmother and mother during their battles with Alzheimer’s disease. Lori has been in charge of adult day care programs, community relations in both assisted living and memory care communities, and facilitated home-based services in five counties through the Medicaid waiver.

She will speak on all avenues of caregiving – in-home services, day programs, assisted living, memory care options, support groups, and options for families that do not meet financial criteria for private pay options.

Registration is recommended. Register here.