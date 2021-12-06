Liberty Hills House Fire Under Investigation

Franklin, TN – The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out in the Liberty Hills subdivision early Monday morning.

View bodycam footage HERE.

Firefighters responded just after midnight to the two-story home on Lipton Court, after Franklin Police Officer Alan Yates spotted the blaze. Yates was at the intersection of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Liberty Pike, when he heard a loud noise then observed flames on the rear exterior of the house, which backs up to Liberty Pike.

Yates had the fire department dispatched and responded to alert the occupants. He confirmed that the family of four was awake and in the process of evacuating. All escaped unharmed.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which started on the back deck, according to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris. Farris said damage was mostly contained to the exterior of the home, although there was some additional damage in the attic space due to heat and smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.