Liberty Financial Adds Two New Offices in Williamson County

By
Williamson Source
-
liberty financial logo

Liberty Financial is adding two new full-service credit union offices in Middle Tennessee.

A new location at 1105 Elliston Way in Thompson’s Station opened June 16 and another new location at 4922 Main Street in Spring Hill will open June 28. Those branches join offices at 580 Franklin Road and 1207 Liberty Pike in Franklin, and at 2206 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. Each of the new offices will include two ATMs, four points of contact in the drive-throughs, and six teller stations inside.

The Thompson’s Station office will be led by manager Scott Raby, while the Spring Hill branch will be led by Kim Muse. Both will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays. Drive-through hours begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.

For more information about Liberty Financial visit their website at https://liberty.financial/

Liberty Financial is best known for free Vertical Checking, which pays up to 3.30% APY on deposits up to $20,000, as well as reimbursement for ATM fees charged by other institutions. Vertical Checking has been honored as the nation’s best checking account by national financial website Investopedia, and one of the nation’s top three accounts by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. Vertical Checking returned more than $8.2 million to members’ accounts in 2020, a total that will exceed $10 million in 2021.

