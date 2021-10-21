Liberty Elementary Named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

Liberty Elementary School is among 325 schools across the nation, and one of only six in Tennessee, to be named a U.S. Department of Education 2021 National Blue Ribbon School. There are two ways in which a school can be awarded Blue Ribbon status – by overall academic performance or by progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Liberty’s designation is based on its overall academic performance.

“We are honored to be recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. This achievement highlights the diligent and focused work of our teachers and staff as well as the tremendous partnership we have with our families,” said Liberty Elementary School principal Amy Patton, who is in her third year as the school leader. “The best part of receiving this award is the affirmation that our focus on the academic and social-emotional needs of our children at Liberty Elementary is evident in their individual achievements.”

The work to become a National Blue Ribbon School is intense. According to the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program website, the leaders of the selected schools:

“not only articulate a vision of excellence and hold everyone to high standards, they stay close to the real action of teaching and learning. Mutual respect and trust run deep in their cultures. Faculty are supported by mentoring and professional development and have time to coordinate their work. Data from many sources drive adaptations to support every student. Families and educators work together in trust.”

“We are extremely excited and very proud of the Liberty Elementary faculty, staff, students, parents and administrators for earning this prestigious national recognition,” said Franklin Special School District Director of Schools David Snowden, Ph.D. “The dedication by everyone at Liberty to providing ‘Excellence in Teaching and Learning for All’ continues to yield positive results for students.”

For the past 39 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has recognized schools from across the country on an annual basis. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years. “The six Tennessee schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools deserve a huge congratulations for their dedication to serving students. Cultivating schools that help to close achievement gaps and promote success for all students is incredibly hard work, and being recognized by this national award is a high honor that is well deserved,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “To these six schools, and on behalf of their students, I want to say a sincere ‘thank you’ for ensuring children have access to a high-quality education each and every day.”

The 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony is slated to be held in early November in National Harbor, Maryland. A total of 302 public and 23 non-public schools will be honored and receive plaques and flags.