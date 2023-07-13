Leiper’s Fork Distillery to Open on Main Street in Downtown Franklin

Leiper’s Fork Distillery opened in 2016 nestled in the rolling hills of Leiper’s Fork and operated by the Kennedy/Locke family. The distillery retells the lost history of Tennessee’s rich distilling heritage through authentic, handcrafted spaces and premium spirits.

Now, they are looking to expand to Main Street in downtown Franklin. Signage has been placed at the former site of the Grilled Cheeserie.

In speaking to Leiper’s Fork Distillery, they stated the tasting room is expected to open around Thanksgiving 2023. Whiskey enthusiasts can expect a cocktail bar, a gift shop, and live music inside the tasting room. Another experience they hope to offer pending approvals will be a fill-your-own-bottle experience and bottling line.

For the latest updates, visit Leiper’s Fork Distillery on Facebook.