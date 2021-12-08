Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Rescheduled Due to Weather Forecast

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has been moved from Saturday, December 11 to Sunday, December 12 at 2pm due to weather.

“Due to a wet & rainy Saturday weather forecast, the Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade has officially been rescheduled for Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2 pm! Santa doesn’t like to get wet! And he is looking forward to seeing you there!”

After a year off, the parade returns in person this year. Chris Janson will be the Grand Marshal for the parade. Previous Grand Marshal’s include Kid Rock, with special guests, Loretta Lynn, and John Schneider riding in General Lee.

Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations, but you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make a surprise appearance.

Check out our photos from the 2019 parade here.