Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Names Grand Marshal

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 2 pm.

The parade recently announced its 2023 grand marshal for this year will be Wynonna Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser. Previous Grand Marshals include Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn and John Schneider riding in the General Lee.

Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations, but you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make surprise appearances.

