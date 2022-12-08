2022 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Postponed

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade that was set to take place on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm has been postponed. A new date is set for Saturday, December 17th.

In a social media post, they shared, “Due to extended periods of rain this week, the LFCP officials – in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department & other community leaders – have made the very difficult decision to reschedule the 2022 Leiper’s Fork Christmas parade to Saturday, December 17, 2022.”

“These decisions are made with the big picture in mind, which includes the safety & circumstances of people, animals, police, permits, businesses, deliveries, trash, cleanup, environment, weather, vehicles, residents, electronic equipment, schedules, volunteers, etc.,” they added.

Find the latest update for the parade here.