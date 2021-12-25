Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album Supports Local Community

Last year, Grammy-winning producer Peer Munck brought a group of Nashville musicians together to perform a collection of Christmas songs of their choice on an album to help raise funds for a local charity. The resulting album helped provide dozens of families in Williamson County, Tennessee with a hearty holiday feast and over 100 children with Christmas presents and clothes.

The 2021 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album continues that tradition. It features 14 original and traditional Christmas songs performed by local artists who again are donating all the proceeds from the sale of the album to Leiper’s Fork Helping Hands, a 501.c.3 registered charity that provides hardship assistance to local children and families in need.

“Despite all the money and investments that have flowed into Williamson County over the past decade, there are still families who struggle economically and need cheering up for the Holidays,” says Matt Smith, Chairman at Leiper’s Fork Helping Hands. Founder Larry Montgomery adds, “as incredible as it may sound, there are still people in this area who live in homes with dirt floors.”

Assisted by engineer Anna Clark, several of the songs on the album were recorded at Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork, TN, where many of the artists perform on a regular basis.

“All the artists on the album have a connection to this place,” says Peer Munck, producer at MunckMusic. “The owners generously gave us the use of their equipment for recording during off-hours, illustrating the ‘local folks helping local folks’ spirit of the project.”

The 2021 Leiper’s Fork Christmas Album is available in local stores and online at: munckmusic.com. Tracks include:

1. Holly Jolly Christmas – Mr. Blotto

2. Winter Wonderland – Paige Cox

3. Deck The Halls – JT Hodges

4. Cold Outside – Alyssa Flaherty & Dalton Little

5. O Holy Night – Arreis

6. Santa Baby – Amanda Walker & 3:6Teen

7. Let Me Be Your Santa Tonight – Noah Nash & 3:6Teen

8. O Come, O Come, Emmanuel – K.C. Martin

9. Silent Night – Credenda

10. A Strange Way To Change The World – Brent Loper & Casey Martin

11. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Amelia Eisenhauer

12. Christmas Must Be Tonight – Casey Frazier

13. White Christmas – The Deltaz

14. What Child Is This – Gina Pittman w/Kurt Stowe, Jenny Young & Eric Bikales