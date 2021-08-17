Leiper’s Fork Announces Christmas Parade Details

Although we are still in the midst of summer, Leiper’s Fork is already preparing for their ever-entertaining Christmas Parade. The parade will take place Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.

After a year off, the parade will return in person. No Grand Marshal for the parade has been announced at this time. Previous Grand Marshal’s include Kid Rock, Loretta Lynn and John Schneider riding in the General Lee.

Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations, but you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make a surprise appearance.

