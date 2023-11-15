Leiper’s Fork: Small-Town Living with a Big Draw

Leiper’s Fork is a truly unique Tennessee experience. This small town, located just outside downtown Franklin, offers a mix of idyllic surroundings, unique finds, and sweet Southern music that will surely capture your heart. Whether you’re planning a visit or considering a move to small-town living, you’ll love all that Leiper’s Fork has to offer.

Warren Bradley Partners is sharing some of our favorite spots in this quaint Tennessee town so you can get to know the best of Leiper’s Fork!

Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Middle Tennessee has a rich legacy of brewing artisan whiskeys. Leiper’s Fork Distillery is bringing back the local heritage by creating premium whiskeys using local ingredients, traditional techniques, and pure limestone filtered water. The Distillery is open for tours and houses its retail and tasting rooms in a beautifully restored log cabin built in the 1800s.

Fox & Locke

Formerly known as Puckett’s Grocery of Leiper’s Fork, Fox & Locke has been reimagined to honor its original owners, Jack Fox and Martin Locke. This Williamson County staple was founded in 1947 and has served for over 70 years as a bustling spot for groceries, gas, and entertainment. With its rebirth as Fox & Locke, this venue now serves up impeccable Southern cuisine and hosts truly incredible live music. You’ll want to check out their open mic night for world-class musical talent!

Wines in the Fork

Could there be anything more special than creekside dining? Experience an unforgettable dining experience at Wines in the Fork hosted by Farmstead Roots. Beautifully decorated tables are set up in Leiper’s Creek for exquisite wine pairings with locally cultivated meals. Wines in the Fork offers a variety of experiences, from private parties to large community gatherings.

Leiper’s Fork Annual Christmas Parade

We’re heading into the holidays, and Leiper’s Fork takes the holiday spirit seriously! The town hosts an annual Christmas Parade that draws guests from far and wide. You won’t believe the incredible floats and costumes that participants put together. The Leiper’s Fork Annual Christmas Parade is an ode to the holiday season that you won’t want to miss. Head down to Leiper’s Fork on December 9th at 2 PM to experience the magic.

Find Your Dream Home in Leiper’s Fork with Warren Bradley Partners

Leiper’s Fork is a hidden gem in Tennessee that you can’t help but fall in love with! With gorgeous outdoor surroundings and adventures, impeccable Southern dining experiences, high-end art galleries and antique shops, and the laid-back charm of its residents, you’ll love all that Leiper’s Fork has to offer as your home.

If you’re ready to make the move to Leiper’s Fork or a surrounding area in Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley is the perfect partner to bring you home for the holidays. With decades of experience selling luxury real estate in Middle Tennessee, Warren Bradley Partners is a real estate team with all the tools to help you find your dream home. Get started today by exploring our listings or calling us at 615-300-8663.