Leiper’s Fork Distillery to Open House of Spirits this Weekend in Downtown Franklin

After two years of anticipation, the wait is finally over! Leiper’s Fork Distillery will open House of Spirits at 334 Main Street in downtown Franklin, taking over the former location of the Grilled Cheeserie.

Since placing their “coming soon” sign on Main Street two years ago, the distillery has completely transformed the space with moody colors and production barrels used as decor. House of Spirits will offer more than just a taste of their signature whiskey—it’s designed as a destination where guests can mingle, listen to music, and grab a bite to eat.

The first full day of business will be Saturday, July 26th, opening at 11 am.

The story behind House of Spirits begins in 2016, when Leiper’s Fork Distillery started operations with a clear mission: to produce high-quality whiskies using locally sourced ingredients within a ten-mile radius of their facility. For nine and a half years, the distillery has maintained a “grain-to-glass” philosophy, emphasizing complete transparency in its production process. That process is prominently displayed on the wall of the House of Spirits, in skillfully photographed images.

“We’re transparent to a fault,” explained the distillery’s Lee Kennedy, noting that while there are many successful approaches in the whiskey industry, their commitment to producing everything in-house sets them apart from operations that source whiskey from other producers. In addition, you will find House of Spirits vodka and gin at the new establishment; the gin is sourced from Doghouse distillery, which is also a grain-to-glass producer. The vodka from a Colorado distillery that utilizes the potato-to-glass method, first developed in Poland.

At the downtown location, they have partnered with local restaurant Circa to create a selection of food offerings. On the menu: spinach artichoke dip, baked brie, and pretzel bites. A standout on the menu is the half-smoked BBQ chicken, served with Alabama white BBQ sauce and roasted potatoes, and the blackened mahi tacos, served with pineapple salsa, cotija cheese, frisee, chipotle mayo, jalapeno, and lime.

In addition, a selection of cocktails is available from the Fork at the Station, their take on an old-fashioned and the Gayle Force, a version of an espresso martini with Leiper’s Fork vodka.

This new outpost of Leiper’s Fork Distillery, House of Spirits, showcases what you can experience at the main campus in Leiper’s Fork on a much smaller scale. From the thoughtfulness of detail in the interiors to the drink and menu offerings, it will be a great addition to Main Street. Plans for the future include transportation from the Main Street location to the main campus in Leiper’s Fork.

