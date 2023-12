Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade Rescheduled Due to Weather

The Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade, originally set to take place at 2pm on December 9, has been rescheduled due to predicted severe weather. The parade is rescheduled for Saturday, December 16 at 2pm.

Parade organizers made the decision early Saturday morning based on advice from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but, as we all know, Tennessee weather dictates our decisions for outdoor events,” they posted on social media.

Follow Leipers Fork Christmas Parade on Facebook for more updates.

