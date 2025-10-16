Legendary Phillipe Chow Debuts in Nashville

Legendary New York restaurant Philippe Chow makes its Nashville debut, officially opening to the public Friday, Oct. 17, in the heart of the Gulch for dinner seven days a week. Guests can now experience the glamour, hospitality and Beijing-inspired cuisine that has defined the brand for 20 years.

Located in historic Cummins Station, Philippe Chow Nashville spans 10,000 square feet and is the brand’s fourth U.S. outpost. It joins two locations in New York City, including the flagship that opened in 2005, and one in Washington, D.C., as well as an international location in Kuwait City.

Set within a lively, high-energy atmosphere, Philippe Chow Nashville is designed to deliver an experience as memorable as the cuisine—where vibrant ambiance, music, and hospitality come together to create a night to remember.

“Nashville’s energy and growth make it one of the most dynamic places to expand our brand,” said Abraham Merchant, CEO of Philippe Chow. “This community values craft and culture, and we are thrilled to bring Philippe Chow’s heritage here and join the city’s extraordinary dining scene.”

A Timeless Menu Evolved for Music City

Executive Chef and Founder Philippe Chow, in collaboration with Nashville Chef Jason Francisco, has curated a dinner menu that places the restaurant’s iconic Peking Duck at its heart. Each bird is meticulously air-dried and slow roasted to achieve crisp, lacquered skin and succulent meat, then artfully carved tableside and served with traditional accompaniments. Surrounding this signature experience is a menu designed to complement the duck—from satays and dumplings to vibrant, family-style dishes—enhanced with Nashville exclusives that celebrate the city’s distinctive spirit.

The new Nashville menu highlights include Creekstone Farms steaks such as the Wagyu NY Steak with Szechuan au poivre, a 24 oz Cowboy Cut Black Angus Ribeye dry-aged for 35 days and drizzled with Miso & Mango Cowboy Butter and the center-cut Chateaubriand with orange ginger béarnaise. Other indulgences include Wild-Caught Whole Red Snapper, Appalachian Lamb Chops and a plant-based Miso Roasted Mushroom dish. The raw bar extends the experience with Wagyu Bone Marrow Steak Tartare, Salmon Crudo and Yellowtail Crudo.

The menu is perfectly paired with a global wine selection and cocktails that celebrate Nashville’s character and flavor.

“Bringing Philippe Chow to Nashville is an important chapter for us, because this city embraces both tradition and innovation,” said Executive Chef and Founder Philippe Chow. “Our Peking Duck remains the centerpiece of the experience, and here we have built a menu that honors that ritual while introducing grilled steaks, crudos and desserts inspired by Nashville’s creative spirit.”

Decadent Design Inspired by Local Roots

Philippe Chow Nashville transformed its expansive footprint within the historic 1906 Cummins Station into a glamorous dining destination designed by acclaimed architecture and interiors firm //3877. The space embodies the brand’s trademark opulence while weaving in nods to Music City.

Guests enter through glowing lanterns framed by gold arches and infinity mirrors before arriving at a quartzite host stand with metal mesh and leather detailing. Suspended above the dining room, a stunning 40-foot Ginkgo tree fixture shimmers in gold, symbolizing longevity, resilience, and renewal. Revered in Asian culture for centuries, the ginkgo brings life and balance to the space while echoing Philippe Chow’s blend of heritage and modern elegance.

Inside, mirrored glass, tufted banquettes, brass accents and lacquered wood finishes balance grandeur with intimacy. The main bar unfolds in a luxurious sweep, its surfaces of burl wood, stone, and antique mirrors catching the light with understated elegance. In the luxurious private dining room, leather panels are meticulously stitched to mirror the contours of Nashville’s topography, creating a tactile reflection of the city itself. Even the restrooms carry the design narrative forward, with bold tile patterns, gleaming brass accents, and backlit antique mirrors that transform everyday spaces into moments of artistry.

Music-Centered Hospitality in Partnership with Gibson

Philippe Chow celebrates Nashville’s music legacy through a design-forward collaboration with iconic Gibson, whose flagship Gibson Garage is just steps away in Cummins Station.

Tucked inside, the Gibson Cocktail Lounge offers an intimate club-like retreat off the main bar showcasing artwork crafted from repurposed Gibson guitar frames sourced from Gibson USA and Gibson Custom in Nashville. Additional details, including sheet music and instrument components, underscore its deep connection to Nashville’s music history. The collaboration also extends to the beverage program with the special naming of two signature cocktails, “The Goldtop” and “The Burst,” each donate 10% of proceeds to Gibson Gives, Gibson’s philanthropic arm supporting music education and wellness for musicians worldwide. Later this year a striking six-foot panda sculpture, with a Gibson Les Paul™ Custom 70s guitar in Buttercream atop a Gibson Falcon amplifier will greet guests with a playful nod to Philippe Chow’s bold personality and Gibson’s creative legacy.

“This partnership with Philippe Chow is a natural fit, built on our shared commitment to craftsmanship and excellence,” said Erica Krusen, Global Executive Director of Gibson Gives and Senior Director of Cultural Influence at Gibson. “The Gibson Cocktail Lounge brings together Nashville’s music heritage and Philippe Chow’s culinary artistry in a celebration of Music City.”

Discreet, Elevated Private Dining

Philippe Chow Nashville’s breathtaking and luxurious private dining room offers an elegant backdrop for gatherings of up to 80 guests. Secluded from the main dining area, the space is designed for both intimate celebrations and larger events. Leather paneling stitched to reflect Nashville’s landscape adds quiet sophistication while maintaining the restaurant’s renowned glamour.

Philippe Chow Nashville is open seven days a week for dinner, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To make a reservation, visit philippechow.com/nashville.

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email