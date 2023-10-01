Legendary New York Restaurant Frankies 925 Spuntino is Now Open in East Nashville

Following the launch of The Pizzeria at Frankies Nashville, acclaimed New York chefs Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli are thrilled to announce that Frankies 925 Spuntino, their highly anticipated Tennessee expansion, is officially open at the new Laurel & Pine development in East Nashville, 925 Cherokee Ave. Leading the effort is native southerner, longtime Frankies collaborator, and nationally recognized restaurateur and wine expert John Burns Paterson.

Marking the legendary Italian-American dining destination’s first-ever expansion beyond New York City, Frankies Nashville is a culinary destination housing the main restaurant Frankies 925 Spuntino; an idyllic garden; a forthcoming specialty foods store; and the aforementioned Pizzeria, which has become the talk of the town since debuting earlier this summer—and was recently hailed as “terrific” by The Tennessean.

The principal restaurant, Frankies 925 Spuntino, brings Tennessee the comforting, effortlessly elegant Italian-American fare that has made the original Frankies 457 Spuntino in Brooklyn one of the country’s most essential restaurants since its founding in 2004. As at Frankies in New York, the menu at Frankies 925 Spuntino features seasonally driven dishes executed at the highest level, including:

Signature salads such as the Romaine Hearts with Caesar Dressing; Fennel, Celery Root & Pecorino; and Roasted Beets & Avocado

Frankies classics like the Meatballs with Pine Nuts & Raisins; the Cold Ribeye with Sea Salt; and the Eggplant Marinara

Exceptional pastas, from the Gnocchi Marinara and Cavatelli with Spicy Sausage & Sage Browned Butter

Desserts such as the Tiramisù, Ricotta Cheesecake, and Red Wine Prunes with Mascarpone.

True to the Frankies philosophy, the Tennessee outpost strives to foster community—to deliver the highest quality at a friendly price, in a warm, decidedly unstuffy atmosphere that feels like a second home, even to first-time visitors. In his final review as dining critic of the New York Times, Sam Sifton put it like this: “The best meal I had on the job? It was in the garden of Frankies on a summer evening. We had what everyone always has at Frankies: crostini and some romaine hearts, meatballs, beets, cold rib-eye salad, braciola marinara. The adults talked over cold red wine. A little breeze moved through the trees. The food was simple and elegant. Nothing was wrong. Everything was right. It would have been nice if it could have gone on forever.”

Following the launch of Frankies 925 Spuntino will be The Bottega at Frankies, offering an extraordinary assortment of prepared foods and products that celebrate the very best in Italian culinary craftsmanship. The Bottega will highlight the complete selection of products from Frankies 457 Specialty Foods, Castronovo and Falcinelli’s beloved brand, including their internationally celebrated olive oil, produced in Selinunte, Sicily, and their new line of pastas.

More details on Frankies 925 Spuntino are forthcoming; visit the website here.