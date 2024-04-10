Legacy Middle’s Matilda Jr. Starts April 11, 2024

The power of imagination takes center stage in Legacy Middle’s Matilda Jr.

Packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs, Matilda Jr. tells the story of a young girl who goes from one bad situation to another as she leaves her cruel parents to attend a school run by the mean Miss Trunchbull. Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts and could be the school pupils’ saving grace.

Tickets are available online and cost $10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Legacy Middle is located at 2380 Henpeck Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

