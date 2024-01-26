Legacy Middle Debuts First Girls Bowling Team

January 23, 2024 – Legacy Middle’s first girls bowling team is on a roll after starting its inaugural season January 10 against Page Middle

In the team’s second match, LMS took on Spring Station Middle on Friday, January 12. They, along with many other WCS teams, competed at the Franklin Family Entertainment Center.

“Being a part of the first LMS girls bowling team has been an exciting adventure,” said LMS bowling coach Amanda Eubanks. “I am beyond proud of all of these ladies as they took a step out of their comfort zones and tried something new. We may not be expert bowlers yet, but we are professionals at having fun, camaraderie and team spirit! We look forward to putting LMS on the WCS ladies bowling map!”

Source: WCS Infocus

