Legacy Middle Administrator Named Principal of the Year

Legacy Middle Principal Dr. Alicia Justice has been named the Principal of the Year for the Tennessee Association of Secondary School Principals (TNASSP).

The organization surprised Justice with the honor at its annual conference in February.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Justice. “It is my heart’s joy to know, grow and connect to people. This amazing work that we get the privilege to do daily is work that can never be done alone. It takes all of our Lions to lead the word. As we are supporting our students, building their confidence and helping them reach their goals, we grow as well. I want our Lions to continue to be BRAVE and push each other to lead, inspire, overcome, navigate and serve each and every day.”

The TNASSP serves middle and high school principals, assistant principals, supervisors and other administrators throughout Tennessee by providing networking and professional development opportunities.

“Congratulations to Dr. Justice for this honor,” said WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb. “She is a leader who cares deeply for her students and staff, and her passion for serving her community is contagious.”

Source: WCS

