Legacy Coffee Co will hold a soft opening for their second Spring Hill location today, Tuesday, March 10. The new location is next to Spring Hill High School at 2547 Nashville Hwy, Columbia. Legacy Coffee Co will be open today, March 10th 7am – 3pm.

Legacy Coffee opened its first brick and mortar location inside Viking Pizza in Spring Hill back in 2018.

We spoke with owner, Josh Merrill who explained how the second location will offer the opportunity for Legacy Coffee to air roast on-site which with space limitations they were unable to do at the first location.

In addition, they will offer more room to sit chat or work with wifi. And mobile ordering is in the works for the new location. Learn more about the new location here.

Find Legacy Coffee at 3525 Kedron Road, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Friday 6 a – 2 p, and Saturday 8 a – 1 p.

