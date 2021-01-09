Lee Greenwood to Release Signature Bourbon Whiskey

The “God Bless the USA” country artist Lee Greenwood has partnered with Soldier Valley Spirits to develop and distribute the Lee Greenwood Signature Bourbon Whiskey. This special ‘90 proof’ bourbon whiskey is bottled in a canteen shaped bottle embossed with the number “6” and includes a hanging military-style dog tag showcasing the letters “LG”. The silver foil label contains the replica signature of Lee Greenwood. As announced today in Whisky Advocate, the special blend of bourbon is available for pre-order at www.soldiervalleyspirits.com and will be at retail by Memorial Day 2021!

“I am extremely honored to be working with Soldier Valley Spirits. We have been developing this product for the past 5 months to make sure that it was the right product to put my name on. I believe we have it too,” says Greenwood. “This is a veteran-run company that continues to give back to veterans through the sale of their products and that is exactly what I support.”

Wondering what that “6” embossed on the bottle means? The “6” on every barrel and bottle is a constant reminder that we always have each other’s backs! Just like on a clock, the stars represent nine, twelve, three, and SIX. This is especially true for our veterans and the nonprofit veterans’ groups and first responders we support.

“Soldier Valley Spirits originated from a desire to celebrate and honor U.S. veterans who have served our great nation. When approached about partnering with Lee Greenwood on creating a special bourbon, we immediately were ready to make it happen as there is no other entertainer that does more for veterans than him. We are honored that he chose us to bring this product to the market,” says Jeff Hadden, founder of Soldier Valley Spirits and Patriarch Distillers.

Other products Solider Valley Spirits have include a vodka, amber rum, whiskey and bourbon. For more information about their products, visit their website.

