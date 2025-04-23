Leasing Momentum Builds at Canteen on Carothers in Franklin

Leasing activity is well underway at Canteen on Carothers, an innovative mixed-use destination in Franklin’s Cool Springs submarket. Developed by Stockbridge Capital Group and designed by TMP, Canteen introduces a thoughtfully curated indoor-outdoor hub for shopping, recreation, and dining—catering to residents and office workers from morning coffee to post-work happy hours and lively evening events.

Strategically positioned on the east side of I-65, an area that has thus far had limited retail and restaurant offerings, Canteen is a first-of-its-kind development in Franklin. The project reimagines an existing office park owned by Stockbridge, transforming it into a vibrant, must-visit destination designed to enhance the return-to-office experience and foster community engagement beyond traditional work hours.

“Canteen on Carothers represents the next era of office environments, where vibrant mixed-use amenities drive both tenant attraction and community engagement,” said Ross McLeod, Portfolio Manager with Stockbridge Capital Group. “At Canteen, we’re wholly focused on creating a space that not only serves the office population during the week but also brings new energy to the surrounding community in the evenings and on weekends.”

The project, which broke ground in August 2023, spans 10 acres and features six freestanding buildings arranged around a dynamic central hub. The development is anchored by a four-tier, 600-space parking deck and includes a covered stage for live entertainment and events, a scenic water feature, and a curated mix of retail and restaurant offerings. Additionally, Stockbridge has invested in lobby renovations at adjacent office buildings to further elevate the campus experience.

As businesses increasingly seek environments that prioritize walkability and placemaking, Canteen is setting a new standard for suburban markets. JP Cowan, Principal at TMP, emphasized the significance of this trend: “Canteen is a prime example of how suburban markets are embracing urban-style mixed-use developments. Companies are making strategic decisions to invest in real estate that offers the amenities and connectivity employees desire, without the need to be in a downtown core.”

Canteen’s design fosters an engaging and community-focused atmosphere while reinforcing Franklin’s status as a premier location for business and leisure. As leasing progresses, tenants and visitors alike will experience a one-of-a-kind community hub designed for the evolving needs of today’s workforce and residents.

