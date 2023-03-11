Learning Over Spring Break

With report cards coming out soon, it’s a great opportunity to assess what level your child is at in each subject, and see where they need to improve. If you’re staying in town for Spring Break, it can be the perfect time to help your child keep up with their learning, and make sure they don’t fall behind in any subjects that they may be struggling with.

Learning Lab offers K-12 tutoring services in Middle Tennessee that can help your child improve in many different subject areas! For many children, tutoring is the most effective way to learn and retain the information that they learn. See why tutoring may be the best way for your child to learn more in a subject they want to grow in, or to get better at a subject they may be struggling with.

Why is Tutoring Important?

Tutoring is one of the most effective ways a child can learn. With large class sizes and a timeline on the year’s curriculum, many teachers can’t take the time necessary to work with each student individually. Taking time to get your child a tutor in subjects they have a difficult time with, can’t only improve their learning, but also teach them how to learn and apply that in the future.

Understand Your Child’s Learning Style

Everyone learns best in a different way. It can be challenging to determine what works best for your child without seeing them in different environments. A tutor can take the time to observe them and see what methods they respond well to. Your child can then take these practices into the classroom and will comprehend the information better.

Continue Learning Over Breaks

With Spring Break coming up, your child may want to take a break from schoolwork and not have to think about anything. However, completely stopping schoolwork, especially for even longer breaks, like summer, can actually cause your child to lose information that they have learned. Attending regular tutoring sessions over breaks can keep your child’s brain active, and allow them to get a head start on the next school year!

Boost Your Confidence

Many children who struggle in the classroom can feel embarrassed when they are called on and don’t know something, or if they get a lower grade than their friends. These events can cause a child to feel disheartened in themselves, and they may even stop trying. By working with a tutor, they can help boost your child’s confidence as they tackle each subject with them, and your child begins to comprehend what they’re learning. Your child will feel more confident about their knowledge and begin to participate more in class.

Understand Learning for Life

When a child is tutored, they have one-on-one time with the tutor to help them understand the best practices for their learning. Your child can take these practices and use them in every aspect of their life throughout their life, not just necessarily for their education in a classroom. For example, they can understand how to best manage their time and organize their space. These skills can be used long past their schooling and taken into the professional world. Understanding their learning style can help them ace their first job interview, as they will understand what their strengths are and know what they have to work harder on to be the best they can be!

