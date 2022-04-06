Learning Lab’s Foreign Languages

As the world becomes more interconnected, foreign languages will become more important. High school education systems require students to learn a foreign language in order to graduate, and the consensus is they should take that education beyond into their adult years.

But kids are starting their foreign language education earlier (sometimes as early as elementary school), and that means tutoring will help start them off on the right path.

Learning Lab offers comprehensive tutoring across several foreign languages to help students at any skill level. It’s perfect to pair with students in the FLEX program in Williamson County schools.

The Languages

The Learning Lab offers languages in Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Latin, and AP Foreign Languages. These are offered as they’re the most requested languages in college curricula and beyond.

Tutoring in any of these languages will set your student up for continued success in their studies and will teach them in-demand skills that will grow with them as the world becomes more interconnected.

Interested in other languages? Learning Lab offers others on a special case-by-case basis.

The Process

Learning Lab uses a research-based process that is results-driven to provide the best resources for each student. With a collaborative partnership at the core of each service offered, students get the most out of every session and are introduced to additional channels to help them progress in their studies.

With tutoring and support offered across several subjects, your student will have all the support they need.

Learning Lab works with a variety of students from the gifted, through those with learning differences. Whether you’re homeschooled, public, or private schooled, Learning Lab offers something for everyone.

Foreign language is becoming an integral part of our lives as the world becomes more interconnected. Don’t miss out on opportunities for your student to get involved and master a foreign language that will set them up for success in the future. A partnership with Learning Lab tutoring means your student will be a part of an environment that promotes their growth and success.

Need Extra Support? Visit the Tutoring Center at the Learning Lab!

If you think your child may benefit from private foreign language tutoring, please contact one of Learning Lab’s two convenient locations in Brentwood or Nashville, or visit https://www.mylearnlab.com/ for more info!

Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below: