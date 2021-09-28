Learning Lab Offers Extra Support for Homeschool Families

by Learning Lab

Williamson Source
According to the latest Census data, the national rate of homeschooling families exploded in Fall 2020. Homeschooling saw a surge throughout the 1999 to 2012 period, at which point the trend leveled off and held steady, accounting for just 3.3% of student learning.

As of Fall 2020, approximately 11.1% of households with school-aged children reported homeschooling – a figure that represents a significant increase over Spring 2020, a time immediately following the COVID-19 outbreak, which pushed the share of homeschool households up to 5.6%.

In Tennessee, approximately 13.2% of households with school-aged children are homeschooling. If your family is one of the many thousands who have jumped into this new and diverse learning environment, Learning Lab and Gateway Academy are here to support your exciting journey!

Tutoring for Homeschoolers

Learning Lab’s Tutoring Center can help your homeschool student build on their unique strengths and supplement areas where they need help. For parents who may not have laid eyes on the quadratic equation or considered the anatomy of a cell in many years… tutoring can be a lifesaver!

The Tutoring Center at Learning Lab can help traditional and homeschool students get a better grasp on techniques like study skills and subjects like math, literacy, English, science, foreign language, social studies, and AP subjects. Test prep is also available.

Tutoring is available virtually or in-person at Learning Lab’s two locations (Nashville and Brentwood).

Supplement Your Homeschool Curriculum With Classes

Many parents decide to “outsource” some of their homeschool curriculum by enrolling their child in a class or two at Gateway Academy. Gateway Academy offers in-person and online learning, one-on-one instruction, and blended learning for families who choose non-traditional education paths.

Classes at Gateway Academy offer students expert instruction through accredited courses (Gateway Academy is accredited by Cognia). Course content is individualized and students can go at their own pace. Additionally, Gateway Academy can provide a social learning setting for students who may complete the majority of their education independently. Gateway Academy is currently accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Gateway Academy has two locations (Nashville and Brentwood).

Get Extra Support With Learning Lab & Gateway Academy

Whether your child could benefit from extra tutoring through Learning Lab or by enhancing their academic experience in a class or two at Gateway Academy, we are here to help. Please contact one of our two locations.

Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-377-2929

Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100
Nashville, TN 37212
615-321-7272

