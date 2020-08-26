Learn from the Pro’s! Instruction Available at Westhaven Golf Club

Arnold Palmer once said, “Success in golf depends less on strength of body than upon strength of mind and character.” One of the wonderful things about the game of golf is that it can be enjoyed by players of all ages and fitness levels. You don’t have to be tall like a point guard or fast like a running back. Whoever you are, whatever your body type, the game of golf welcomes you!

Golf Instruction for All Ages, Levels & Learning Styles

Whether you’re a complete beginner or just want to improve your game, expert instructors at the Golf Performance Center at Westhaven can help with private, group, and junior golf instruction.

Private Instruction: Available to golfers of every skill level, private instruction is an excellent opportunity for addressing specific issues in your game, as well as building long-term development plans.

Group Instruction: Group instruction offers a more relaxed, fun environment that allows players to learn with others. The Golf Performance Center at Westhaven offers several group programs, including “Get Golf Ready,” “Women’s Group Training,” and “Play, Lunch and Learn.”

Junior Instruction: One of the most popular programs, junior instruction is tailored to all ages and skill levels. Additionally, Westhaven’s PGA Junior League allows young players (ages 9-13) to gain exposure to a semi-competitive environment without the pressures of tournament play.

Learn more about these programs.

Troon Grow the Game Initiative

Westhaven Golf Club is part of Troon Privé and proud to participate in the Troon® Grow the Game Initiatives. These initiatives, in conjunction with other PGA programs, are designed to introduce young players and beginners to the game of golf in a fun, affordable, and educational way. Westhaven Golf Club frequently hosts intro clinics and lessons to help grow the game!

Tee It Up at Westhaven Golf Club

Don’t miss out on the fun at Westhaven Golf Club! In addition to excellent instruction, you’ll find professional-level resources (such as those offered by Master Clubfitter, Tim Sygerych), an award-winning course, and a wonderful community right here in Williamson County. For more information about instruction, call the Golf Performance Center at Westhaven at (615) 599-4420.