The Brentwood community is invited to learn more about the upcoming Brentwood Middle replacement project.

On Thursday, February 10, a meeting will be held in the BMS library at 5:30 p.m. to give the public an opportunity to see the plans to demolish and reconstruct the school building.

Attendees will see design plans and renderings of the building, parking lots and room layouts. The exterior elevations and the phases of the project will also be available for viewing.

Brentwood Middle is located at 5324 Murray Lane in Brentwood.