Learn More About Franklin High’s International Baccalaureate Program

For high school students looking for a challenge, Franklin High’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program may be the solution.

IB is a rigorous instructional program where students may earn college credit and be given scholarships. Williamson County students currently in grades 8-10 are eligible to apply. Families will have the opportunity to learn more about the program through a series of informational videos and online Zoom sessions.

The videos may be accessed on Franklin High’s YouTube channel and cover what the program is, how it’s implemented in WCS and what students can expect.

During the online Zoom sessions, students and families may speak directly with IB Diploma Program Coordinators Ray Scheetz and Leigh Tansey. The sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the dates listed below:

October 28

November 4

November 16

December 7

To join the sessions, visit the Zoom website and use the Meeting ID 892 1614 3694. For more information, email Scheetz or Tansey.