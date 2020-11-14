Learn More About Franklin High IB Program

Williamson County parents and students can learn about the Franklin High International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program through a series of informational videos and live Q and A sessions.

The IB Program allows students to earn college credits and scholarships. The videos will cover what the program is, how it’s implemented in the district and what students can expect. During the Q and A sessions, IB Diploma Program coordinators will be available to answer any questions.

The informational videos may be accessed on the Franklin High YouTube channel. The Zoom Q and A sessions will begin at 6 p.m. on the following days:

November 30

December 2

December 7

January 7

Interested families may access the Zoom sessions by going to the Zoom website and using the Meeting ID 815 7867 6198.

Though the videos are aimed at eighth grade students and their families, all are invited to attend. Students in eighth through tenth grades may apply to the program. For more information, email IB Diploma Program coordinators Ray Scheetz or Leigh Tansey.