Are you new to hunting and wanting to learn more?

Learn the basics of hunting from local Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency Officer Hayden Cook. Officer Cook will give a presentation followed by time for Q&A with your local game warden!

Date: Monday, Jul. 22

Time: 2-4 PM

Location: Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee

Recommended for ages 13+. Register here

