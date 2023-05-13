Learn How to Keep Your Brain Healthy and Decrease Risk for Alzheimer’s

The Williamson County Public Library and the Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter are excited to announce the second program in their Alzheimer’s and Dementia series. Dr. Jeanette Norden will present “How to Keep Your Brain Healthy and Decrease Risk for Alzheimer’s” on Tuesday, May 23, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Library’s Meeting Room (1314 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064).

Alzheimer’s disease is a complex and devastating brain disorder which is a leading cause of death in the U.S. Dr. Norden will begin with a brief discussion of what is currently known about the anatomy, pathology and symptomology of this disorder. While the cause for Alzheimer’s disease has remained elusive, a number of factors – which can increase or decrease risk – have been identified. The main focus of the talk will be on what we can do to keep our brains healthy and significantly decrease the risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. This talk is intended for the general public; no background in biology or medicine is necessary.

Dr. Jeanette Norden is Professor Emerita in the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. From 1981-2013, she taught medical, graduate, and undergraduate students and acted as Director of Medical Education in the Department of Cell and Developmental Biology until her retirement. Dr. Norden has won every award given by medical students, many of them multiple times. She was awarded the first Chair of Teaching Excellence at Vanderbilt University, and was the first recipient of both the Gender Equity Award of the American Medical Women’s Association and the Teaching Excellence Award given by the Vanderbilt Medical School.

Dr. Norden participates in numerous outreach programs in Nashville and the surrounding communities by going to schools or by giving public lectures on topics related to the Neurosciences. For a number of years, she has taught very popular courses in Neuroscience as part of Osher Retirement Learning Center at Vanderbilt. She was highlighted as one of the most effective teachers in America in What the Best College Teachers Do (K. Bain, Harvard University Press, 2004). Dr. Norden has been invited to give over 150 presentations on teaching at universities and medical schools. In 2007, she completed a 36-lecture DVD, Understanding the Brain, as part of the Great Courses series. In recognition of her impact on helping to educate the public about the brain and neurological disorders, in 2011 the Vanderbilt Brain Institute and Center for Neuroscience at Vanderbilt established an annual Jeanette J. Norden Outreach Lectureship in her honor.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia programs are on the fourth Tuesday, April through September, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williamson County Public Library in the Meeting Room on the first floor. All Library programs are free and open to the public. Registration is requested HERE to ensure a seat. Call the Library at (615) 595-1243 or email reference.library@williamsoncounty-tn.gov if you have questions or need assistance registering.

